Jobless tenant who represented herself wins renovation case against eThekwini
Judge praises mother of six who pushed back against municipality’s order to demolish room
24 July 2023 - 17:23
An unemployed mother of six has won a case — without legal representation — against the eThekwini municipality that challenged an order to demolish alterations she had made to her rented home.
The eThekwini municipality wanted Bhamnathy Gopal, a tenant of one of its properties, to demolish structural alterations she had made to her rented one-bedroom home...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now