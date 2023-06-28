Tornado ravages Durban amid heavy rainfall

Despite looming rate hikes, a sharp draw in US crude inventories points to robust oil demand
The strategic purchase signals the group’s robust foray into the lucrative beauty space, with a keen focus on premium fragances
Extreme weather wreaks havoc in KwaZulu-Natal’s Inanda and KwaMashu, prompting urgent calls for assistance
‘John Steenhuisen, his dream of being a president will never happen,’ the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary says
Naspers will wind down the cross-shareholding structure with Amsterdam-listed Prosus
Business Day TV speaks to Investec economist Lara Hodes
Constitutional Court rules parliament did not comply with constitutional obligation to consult public and affected stakeholders
Controls were eased in a rush to disburse the funds, leading to likely fraud, waste or abuse
After the team for the Test against the Wallabies is announced, they intend flying out 15 players to Auckland either that day or the next
Near-drought conditions present a huge challenge to Mexico’s beverage industry
Heavy rains pummeled Phoenix, Inanda and parts of KwaMashu in Durban on Tuesday, leaving several people injured and homes and buildings damaged.
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a level 2 warning for disruptive rain and thundershowers, which lashed the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal and eThekwini, leading to flooding.
According to the warning, there are indications of up to 50mm of rain in the Ugu and eThekwini district municipalities.
In Inanda, residents were left horrified when a tornado swept through the area, tearing off corrugated roofs, wooden gates and fences.
The flying debris swirled in the air, causing damage and panic among residents who tried to get out of harm’s way.
When TimesLIVE visited the area on Tuesday, some residents said they were devastated and heartbroken by the damage.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it had asked MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Bongi Sithole-Moloi, MEC for human settlements and public works Sipho Nkosi and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to respond with a “high sense of urgency and assist the affected families”.
“The ravaging tornado brings home the fact that extreme weather patterns continue to have devastating effects on KwaZulu-Natal and Durban in particular.”
The ANC said the disaster came hours after the Alliance Political Council (APC) pledged to mobilise all structures to assist communities during times of distress.
The provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs said it was working on gathering information together with eThekwini municipality and the human settlements department.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Tornado ravages Durban amid heavy rainfall
Extreme weather wreaks havoc in KwaZulu-Natal’s Inanda and KwaMashu, prompting urgent calls for assistance
Heavy rains pummeled Phoenix, Inanda and parts of KwaMashu in Durban on Tuesday, leaving several people injured and homes and buildings damaged.
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a level 2 warning for disruptive rain and thundershowers, which lashed the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal and eThekwini, leading to flooding.
According to the warning, there are indications of up to 50mm of rain in the Ugu and eThekwini district municipalities.
In Inanda, residents were left horrified when a tornado swept through the area, tearing off corrugated roofs, wooden gates and fences.
The flying debris swirled in the air, causing damage and panic among residents who tried to get out of harm’s way.
When TimesLIVE visited the area on Tuesday, some residents said they were devastated and heartbroken by the damage.
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said it had asked MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Bongi Sithole-Moloi, MEC for human settlements and public works Sipho Nkosi and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to respond with a “high sense of urgency and assist the affected families”.
“The ravaging tornado brings home the fact that extreme weather patterns continue to have devastating effects on KwaZulu-Natal and Durban in particular.”
The ANC said the disaster came hours after the Alliance Political Council (APC) pledged to mobilise all structures to assist communities during times of distress.
The provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs said it was working on gathering information together with eThekwini municipality and the human settlements department.
TimesLIVE
#COP27: These KZN flood victims’ fates were sealed years ago
KZN on high alert after warning of more bad weather
KZN floods were twice as likely to happen, due to climate change, study shows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Billions earmarked for road upgrades and maintenance
Fire engine shortage imperils Joburg as fire season looms
Century-long service delivery struggle looms for eThekwini’s informal ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.