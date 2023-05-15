National

Fire engine shortage imperils Joburg as fire season looms

The city’s emergency services unit requires hundreds of millions of rand to alleviate the crisis

15 May 2023 - 05:00 Luyolo Mkentane

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), one of Africa’s biggest such units, is dogged by a shortage of fire engines. It requires hundreds of millions of rand to address the crisis.

The fire brigade forms part of the city’s first responders, and a shortage of fire engines could put residents’ lives at risk. The risk of fires, particularly in informal settlements, rises dramatically in winter...

