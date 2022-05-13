×

KZN floods were twice as likely to happen, due to climate change, study shows

13 May 2022 - 14:07 Tim Cocks
The N2 highway is shown under water after heavy rains caused flooding in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal on April 12 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Global warming made the heavy rains behind SA’s devastating floods in April twice as likely as they would have been if greenhouse gas emissions had never heated the planet, scientists said on Friday.

Flash floods around Durban killed 435 people, left tens of thousands homeless and caused R10bn worth of damage to roads, power lines, water pipes and one of Africa’s busiest ports.

The World Weather Attribution group analysed weather data and digital simulations to compare today’s climate to that of before the Industrial Revolution in the late 1800s, when the world was about 1.2°C cooler.

“The results showed that an extreme rainfall episode such as this one can now be expected to happen about once every 20 years,” a report on the study said.

“Without human-caused global warming, such an event would only happen once every 40 years, so it has become about twice as common as a result of greenhouse gas emissions.”

It added that when extreme downpours do happen, they can be expected to be 4%-8% heavier than if no human-induced global warming had occurred.

Attributing specific weather events to climate change is a tricky business that deals in probabilities, never certainty. But co-author Friederike Otto, from Imperial College London, said the study had examined data from the wider region, not just Durban.

“Looking at the larger region is actually a very meaningful way of assessing the impact of climate change. [The study] means that, in any given year, there is a 5% likelihood of such an event occurring,” she told a news conference, vs 2.5% in the absence of global warming.

Africa's southeastern coast is on the frontline of seaborne weather systems that climate change is making nastier, scientists say. Mozambique has suffered multiple cyclones and floods in the past decade, including one in April that killed more than 50 people.

“The patterns we see in Southern Africa are consistent with what we are seeing elsewhere in the world,” Jasper Knight, a geoscientist a the University of the Witwatersrand, not involved in the study, said.

“It confirms that climate change is real, it is happening right now and it's impacting the most vulnerable.” 

Reuters

Ramaphosa to meet KZN business leaders on Sunday

Among other things, businesses are unhappy about the decision taken by insurance companies to cap flood  damage  cover
National
18 hours ago

No damaged vehicles will make it to the sales floor, Toyota says

About 12% of the nearly 4,600 completed units at the flood-damaged Prospecton plant had no damage and could be sold
National
1 day ago

KwaZulu-Natal pins recovery hopes on tourism after devastating floods

Durban to build a Ferris wheel on the beachfront and aims to bring back direct flights from global destinations
National
2 days ago
