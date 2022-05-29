KZN on high alert after warning of more bad weather
SA Weather Service expects damaging winds to hit province’s coastal regions
29 May 2022 - 19:32
The eThekwini municipality has its disaster and emergency personnel on standby after an SA Weather Service (SAWS) level 2 warning for heavy winds for the flood-damaged metro and areas north of the city.
The city is expected to bear the brunt of gale-force winds along with other areas along the coast...
