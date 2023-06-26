National

Labour court ruling may prompt more to join workers’ forums

The judgment overturns a decision by the registrar of trade unions, who refused to register the forum as a trade union

26 June 2023 - 13:49 Luyolo Mkentane

In a judgment that could encourage more workers to join small and less formalised labour organisations, the labour court has ordered the registration of Simunye Workers Forum (SWF).

The recent ruling by labour court judge Andre van Niekerk means SWF, which represents just more than 6,000 casual workers, can now formally negotiate wages, handle disputes and appear  before the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA)...

