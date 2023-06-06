National

Union welcomes axing of Prasa chair as a ‘deterrent’

Leonard Ramatlakane was fired over misuse of residential property owned by the state-owned enterprise

06 June 2023 - 09:56 Phathu Luvhengo and Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 06 June 2023 - 21:24

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), one of the largest unions at embattled rail operator Prasa, says it welcomes the decision to fire Leonard Ramatlakane as chair and a board member of the state-owned enterprise.

His dismissal should serve as a deterrent to those who misuse state resources, Satawu said on Tuesday...

