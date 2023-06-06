Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
Naledi Pandor and officials risk being charged as accessories in war crimes and could be sued for reparations
Presidency has received legal opinion saying SA would be compelled to arrest Vladimir Putin if he is in SA
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
Food producer aims to deliver affordable prices to consumers by improving efficiency and capacity
Annual article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor’s position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Moscow and Kyiv exchange blame as the Nova Kakhovka Dam catastrophe jeopardizes Crimea’s vital canal and future water security in the region
If they beat the Bulls, they will have an outside chance of securing a home final, provided they win their semifinal
Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), one of the largest unions at embattled rail operator Prasa, says it welcomes the decision to fire Leonard Ramatlakane as chair and a board member of the state-owned enterprise.
His dismissal should serve as a deterrent to those who misuse state resources, Satawu said on Tuesday...
Union welcomes axing of Prasa chair as a ‘deterrent’
Leonard Ramatlakane was fired over misuse of residential property owned by the state-owned enterprise
