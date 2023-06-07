National

WATCH: Eskom on track to blow its R30bn diesel budget

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus

07 June 2023 - 21:19
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom has spent 27% of its R30bn diesel budget in just two months. Business Day TV unpacked what this means for the power utility with Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus.

