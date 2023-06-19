National

Renewables-led energy mix in SA will be cheaper than nuclear, study shows

A nuclear-dominated system could make electricity 60% more expensive than a green-heavy mix

19 June 2023 - 15:07 Denene Erasmus

Increasing the share of renewable power in SA’s energy mix to 85% by 2050 would provide a “least-cost energy mix” for the country, according to the latest study that challenges the arguments of those who push for more coal or nuclear power.

Energy modelling work by David Rodda and Adam Balusik, both researchers and lecturers at the University of Witwatersrand, shows that a system dominated by nuclear energy could make electricity prices about 60% higher than a predominantly renewables energy mix...

