Renewables-led energy mix in SA will be cheaper than nuclear, study shows

Business Day TV spoke to Unum Capital’s Loyiso Mpeta
We waste and steal multi-billions annually while people are starving
An anti-corruption academy will be set up in Pretoria
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
Irba was previously limited to a maximum fine of R200,000 per misconduct charge but auditors and audit firms can now be fined millions of rand
The aim of the fund is to find new ways to deal with challenges ‘where solutions do not yet exist’
Proposed changes to the Water Act will make water licences conditional on farmers having a black shareholding of 25%-75%
The conflict in Europe is directly impacting African economies, and thus highlights the continent’s material interests in a peaceful resolution
Winner prevails by one shot over Rory McIlroy
The potential for Armageddon has its limits: the app struggles with middle-school maths and cannot say what happened last week
Increasing the share of renewable power in SA’s energy mix to 85% by 2050 would provide a “least-cost energy mix” for the country, according to the latest study that challenges the arguments of those who push for more coal or nuclear power.
Energy modelling work by David Rodda and Adam Balusik, both researchers and lecturers at the University of Witwatersrand, shows that a system dominated by nuclear energy could make electricity prices about 60% higher than a predominantly renewables energy mix...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Renewables-led energy mix in SA will be cheaper than nuclear, study shows
A nuclear-dominated system could make electricity 60% more expensive than a green-heavy mix
Increasing the share of renewable power in SA’s energy mix to 85% by 2050 would provide a “least-cost energy mix” for the country, according to the latest study that challenges the arguments of those who push for more coal or nuclear power.
Energy modelling work by David Rodda and Adam Balusik, both researchers and lecturers at the University of Witwatersrand, shows that a system dominated by nuclear energy could make electricity prices about 60% higher than a predominantly renewables energy mix...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.