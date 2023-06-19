National

France to assist SIU with cybercrime capabilities

An anti-corruption academy will be set up in Pretoria

19 June 2023 - 16:03 Linda Ensor

France and SA signed a co-operation protocol on Monday to improve the cyber forensic capabilities of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). 

The agreement, signed by justice minister Ronald Lamola and French minister for Europe and foreign affairs Catherine Colonna, will capacitate the SIU on cyber forensic, financial crimes and analytical skills. It will result in the establishment of an anticorruption academy in Pretoria...

