Reserve Bank hacked four months ago

FBI in America called the Hawks saying ‘your [central] bank is being hacked'

20 December 2022 - 15:15 Thuletho Zwane

The Reserve Bank was hacked in August, but there was no effect on its protocols or its systems and operations, says the Bank.

The Bank said this in response to a barrage of media questions after a video capturing finance minister Enoch Godongwana's statement on the state of cyber security in SA...

