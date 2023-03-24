National

41,000 Nedbank clients’ cellphone numbers retrieved in cyberattack

No Nedbank systems or client accounts were compromised as a result of the incident

24 March 2023 - 17:15 TIMESLIVE
Nedbank experienced a cyberattack between March 15 and 18. Photo: 123RF.com
 At least 41,000 Nedbank clients have been targeted in a cyberattack. 

Nedbank’s head of corporate communications, Annaleigh Vallie, confirmed to TimesLIVE on Friday that about 41,000 cellphone numbers were retrieved by hackers.

The bank confirmed it experienced a cyberattack between March 15-18 in which attackers attempted to create fraudulent profiles (Nedbank IDs) on the Nedbank MoneyApp using valid SA identity numbers.

“These identity numbers were already in the possession of the attackers and obtained from external sources.

“No Nedbank systems or client accounts have been compromised as a result of this incident. The attackers, however, managed to retrieve about 41,000 Nedbank client cellphone numbers linked to the ID numbers through the attack.”

A screenshot from Nedbank's email to one of its clients.
Image: Screenshot

“Once we became aware of the incident, the enrolment functionality on the Nedbank MoneyApp channel was immediately disabled, as a preventive measure.”

The bank said additional controls have been implemented and the functionality has been restored.

Its clients do not need to take any further action other than continuing to be vigilant against attempts at fraud, said Nedbank.

“Personal information such as phone numbers and ID numbers can create opportunities for criminals to impersonate you but does not enable any access to your banking profile or accounts. Criminals can, however, use this information to trick you into disclosing your confidential banking details.”

Any suspicious activity can be reported to Nedbank on 0800 110 929.

Organisations with mature cyber security cultures sleep better

SA firms need to be prepared as cyber attacks and data breaches are on the increase
Companies
1 week ago

Cyberattack brings the 1980s back to Ion Trading

Ion told clients on Thursday its systems would not be fully operational until February 5, and the firm still has not been able to start several ...
News
1 month ago

AHMORE BURGER-SMIDT: Personal data privacy nightmare ahead in 2023

Global annual cost of cybercrime is expected to reach $8-trillion in 2023
Opinion
1 month ago
