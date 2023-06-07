National

Treasury confirms U-turn on reporting of Eskom irregular spending

07 June 2023 - 19:46 Denene Erasmus
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

The National Treasury has formally backtracked on exempting Eskom from reporting irregular and wasteful spending in its financial statements, a move that would have enabled the utility to avoid reporting fast-tracked emergency procurement when dealing with breakdowns

An exemption would also have enabled Eskom to avoid a qualified audit because of a “technical irregularity” that could make it difficult for it to raise funds.

This follows an earlier “temporary” reversal of the same decision, gazetted in a notice by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on March 31, granting Eskom exemption from certain sections of the Public Finance Management Act for three years.

The government was forced to hastily withdraw the exemption on April 6 “to allow for a period of further engagement and written technical input from all relevant stakeholders on the matter” after a huge outcry that it could serve to conceal the corruption that has become rife at Eskom.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage said at the time that given public knowledge of many cases of fraud, corruption and sabotage at Eskom, and in the context of general elections in 2024 and the electricity crisis, the Treasury decision would only “widen the trust deficit” between the public and the government.

Godongwana explained during a sitting in parliament at the time that Treasury’s intention with the exemption was to allow Eskom “to have better financial statements, and at the same time create an environment where there remains transparency on corruption and irregular expenditure”.

The exemption would still have required Eskom to disclose all irregular and fruitless expenditure in its annual report, and would have been subject to audit, but separately from the financial statements.

In a final decision published on Wednesday, the Treasury said it recognised the commitment of Eskom’s board and management to fight and expose fraud and corruption, and the additional compliance and reporting burden facing Eskom and other state-owned entities (SOEs).

However, as Eskom attempts to recover from the devastating effects of state capture and take steps against past and current corruption, it needs to ensure that its anti-corruption strategy is credible, said Treasury.

“It is the view of the minister that Eskom needs to do more operationally to reduce the scope of fraud and corruption before such exemption can be considered, and for it to be effective.”

Responding to the latest decision, Duvenhage said Treasury’s about-turn showed “an awareness of public anger over the attempts to exempt Eskom and the value of consulting the public”. 

“We hope the minister will find a more transparent and effective mechanism for state-owned entities to address the problem of historical misspending,” he said.

Godongwana had granted the exemption following a request by Eskom chair Mpho Makwana to assist Eskom in dealing with the risk that such disclosures could result in a qualified audit opinion. Eskom also submitted that the exemption would “assist in the dialogue with credit ratings agencies, the lender community and key stakeholders”.

The Treasury received 56 comments from individuals, organisations and political parties on the proposed exemption for Eskom. These included written submissions from Outa, the Freedom Front Plus, DA, the Western Cape provincial government, Solidarity, Cosatu and the Black Business Council.

Treasury previously said a major risk of having non-material, non-corrupt transactions reported in the annual financial statements include a higher likelihood of qualified audit opinions that trigger loan covenants, which are likely to further increase Eskom’s cost of borrowing.

In the statement issued on Wednesday the Treasury said it remained of the view that SOEs were “facing legitimate technical challenges regarding compliance reporting”.

It also said there was a need to “differentiate between corrupt and suspicious transactions and expenditure made in good faith but not necessarily complying with the plethora of financial and non-financial laws and rules”.

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

Eskom’s irregular spending should be in the public eye, says Outa CEO

The finance minister has exempted the utility from regulations requiring SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with provisions of the PFMA
National
2 months ago

Eskom burns R8bn of diesel in two months for emergency power

Ramokgopa says R30bn available for diesel to run the open-cycle gas turbines this financial year will not be enough
National
2 days ago

Winter of our discontent: Eskom warns of stage 8 load-shedding

Industry sounds alarm over stage 8 load-shedding
National
2 weeks ago

SA makes strides in liberalising its energy sector

As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, ...
National
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cabinet to consider moving Brics summit to China ...
National
2.
Government defends plan for race-based water ...
National
3.
Jacob Zuma loses bid for private prosecution of ...
National
4.
From hosting the president to packing it up: ...
National
5.
SA lost a remarkable leader in Tina ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom burns R8bn of diesel in two months for emergency power

National

EDITORIAL: Migration from Eskom has begun

Opinion / Editorials

Brig Jaap Burger skips Scopa meeting on Eskom citing security fears

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.