Likelihood of stage 8 load-shedding ‘extremely high’, says Eskom

Forecasters think this will be a much colder winter, which will result in high electricity demand for heating

18 May 2023 - 10:28 Denene Erasmus

SA needs to prepare for persistent high stages of load-shedding this winter with a high likelihood of stages 7 and 8 being implemented as the weather gets colder and power demand increases.

Eskom presented its power supply and demand plan for June, July and August during a media conference on Thursday. Eskom chair Mpho Makwana said the power system was severely constrained, mainly due to poor maintenance of the Eskom coal fleet in the past...

