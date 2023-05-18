Likelihood of stage 8 load-shedding ‘extremely high’, says Eskom

Bullion steadied at $1,983.79 per ounce as the dollar receded from a seven-week peak, while market focus rests on ongoing debt-ceiling negotiations
The US senses the weakness of the SA state; that it is a country struggling to be flexible in its foreign policy
Forecasters think this will be a much colder winter, which will result in high electricity demand for heating
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
The company is concerned about the structural decline in the public sector’s contribution to fixed investment and infrastructure
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Mohamed Madhi, country director for SA at Yellow Door Energy
In efforts to mediate the Ukraine conflict, Li Hui begins his European peace tour by discussing strategies with Ukraine’s president and rejecting solutions involving territorial loss
Even the PGA has been forced to bring its regime up to the 21st century
Despite rising electric vehicle sales, the industry is struggling with infrastructure hurdles and grid connectivity issues to support a timely rollout of charging stations
SA needs to prepare for persistent high stages of load-shedding this winter with a high likelihood of stages 7 and 8 being implemented as the weather gets colder and power demand increases.
Eskom presented its power supply and demand plan for June, July and August during a media conference on Thursday. Eskom chair Mpho Makwana said the power system was severely constrained, mainly due to poor maintenance of the Eskom coal fleet in the past...
