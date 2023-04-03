National

Eskom’s irregular spending should be in the public eye, says Outa CEO

The finance minister has exempted the utility from regulations requiring SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with provisions of the PFMA

BL Premium
03 April 2023 - 07:12 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 03 April 2023 - 22:50

The Treasury’s decision to give Eskom exemption from reporting irregular and wasteful spending in its financial statements drew widespread condemnation across the spectrum, underscoring lack of faith in the utility to handle taxpayer funds.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage said the government is not doing itself any favours by granting Eskom the exemption...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.