Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
The Competition Commission’s latest broadside reveals a political problem
Confidence in Sars has improved in the past four years
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Asset manager Visio, which holds a minority stake in Northam Platinum, has called on the platinum miner to abandon its pursuit of RBPlat
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The locations include a base facing Taiwan and another near the disputed Spratly Islands
The change in mood around cricket in SA has proved uplifting for the players and management.
But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis
The Treasury’s decision to give Eskom exemption from reporting irregular and wasteful spending in its financial statements drew widespread condemnation across the spectrum, underscoring lack of faith in the utility to handle taxpayer funds.
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage said the government is not doing itself any favours by granting Eskom the exemption...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Eskom’s irregular spending should be in the public eye, says Outa CEO
The finance minister has exempted the utility from regulations requiring SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with provisions of the PFMA
The Treasury’s decision to give Eskom exemption from reporting irregular and wasteful spending in its financial statements drew widespread condemnation across the spectrum, underscoring lack of faith in the utility to handle taxpayer funds.
Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) CEO Wayne Duvenage said the government is not doing itself any favours by granting Eskom the exemption...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.