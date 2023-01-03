Wall Street in guarded mood with US labour market seen to remain tight
Musk launches Cybertruck 2 with the power of thought
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Watchdogs find Elon Musk electric carmaker violated advertising and commerce laws
US, EU and China are in a simultaneous slowdown, says IMF chief Georgieva
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan reverses measure imposed by her late predecessor John Magufuli as part of reforms
Former Springbok and England assistant coach provides a boost after coach Jordaan joined Western Province
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said e-tolls would be scrapped as soon as an agreement was reached with the National Treasury.
SA started the new year in much the same way as it ended 2022 — with little relief from intermittent, planned power cuts that reached record levels in the previous year.
But recent progress in opening the country’s electricity sector to greater private participation may provide a glimmer of hope...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA makes strides in liberalising its energy sector
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
SA started the new year in much the same way as it ended 2022 — with little relief from intermittent, planned power cuts that reached record levels in the previous year.
But recent progress in opening the country’s electricity sector to greater private participation may provide a glimmer of hope...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.