Brics ministers call for rebalancing of global economic power

Business Day TV speaks to the head of global private equity portfolios at Schroders Capital, Benjamin Alt
Just 9% of SMEs have obtained funding from private sources, and the majority of that was for businesses older than five years, according to McKinsey
Rail line from Northern Cape to Saldanha is the lifeblood of the iron ore industry
The former Free State premier will exhaust all avenues available to him internally before taking the fight outside the ANC, sources close to him say
The court found the mandatory rule is unlawful as it goes beyond the powers bestowed on Irba by the Auditing Profession Act
Business Day TV talks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The bill still faces some opposition, but Senate leaders commit to passing it with days left to avert default
World No 1 Swiatek looking to lift Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the third time in four years
Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
Brics foreign ministers on Thursday asserted their bloc’s ambition to rival Western powers but their talks in SA were overshadowed by questions over whether Russia’s president would be arrested if he attended a summit in August.
Minister of international relations & co-operation Naledi Pandor said SA was mulling its options if Vladimir Putin, the subject of a war crimes arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), came to the planned Brics summit in Johannesburg.
As a member of the ICC, SA would be required to arrest Putin, and Pandor was bombarded with questions about that as she arrived for a first round of talks with representatives from Brazil, Russia, India and China.
“The answer is the president (Cyril Ramaphosa) will indicate what the final position of South Africa is. As matters stand an invitation has been issued to all (Brics) heads of state,” she said.
At a news conference later, the ministers sidestepped a barrage of questions about the Putin issue.
The ICC accused Putin in March of the war crime of forcibly deporting children from Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine. Moscow denies the allegations. SA had invited Putin in January.
Putin has not confirmed his plans, with the Kremlin only saying Russia would take part at the “proper level”.
The ministers sought to focus attention on their ambition to build up their influence in a multipolar world.
India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spoke of the concentration of economic power which he said “leaves too many nations at the mercy of too few”, and of the need to reform global decision-making including by the UN Security Council.
“Old ways cannot address new situations. We are a symbol of change. We must act,” he said.
Enlargement
Once viewed as a loose association of disparate emerging economies, Brics has in recent years taken more concrete shape, driven initially by Beijing and, since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022, with added impetus from Moscow.
The bloc launched a New Development Bank in 2015, though that has stopped funding projects in Russia to comply with sanctions imposed by Western countries following the invasion of Ukraine.
Pandor said a senior executive from the bank had briefed the ministers about “the potential use of alternative currencies to the current internationally traded currencies”.
She said the aim was “to ensure that we do not become victim to sanctions that have secondary effects on countries that have no involvement in issues that have led to those unilateral sanctions”.
The ministers also discussed plans to potentially admit new members to the club. Pandor said more work was needed to make that possible and she hoped a report on the matter would be ready by the August summit.
China’s vice-foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu said his country was happy about the prospect of more countries joining Brics as it would increase the influence of the bloc and give it more power to serve the interests of developing countries.
The Brics bloc “was inclusive ... in sharp contrast to some countries’ small circle, and so I believe the enlargement of Brics will be beneficial to the Brics countries”, he said.
Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud were both present in Cape Town to participate in the Brics meeting, which continues on Friday.
Their two countries, along with Venezuela, Argentina, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates are among those that have either formally applied to join Brics or expressed interest, officials said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Brics ministers call for rebalancing of global economic power
‘We are a symbol of change. We must act’
Brics foreign ministers on Thursday asserted their bloc’s ambition to rival Western powers but their talks in SA were overshadowed by questions over whether Russia’s president would be arrested if he attended a summit in August.
Minister of international relations & co-operation Naledi Pandor said SA was mulling its options if Vladimir Putin, the subject of a war crimes arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), came to the planned Brics summit in Johannesburg.
As a member of the ICC, SA would be required to arrest Putin, and Pandor was bombarded with questions about that as she arrived for a first round of talks with representatives from Brazil, Russia, India and China.
“The answer is the president (Cyril Ramaphosa) will indicate what the final position of South Africa is. As matters stand an invitation has been issued to all (Brics) heads of state,” she said.
At a news conference later, the ministers sidestepped a barrage of questions about the Putin issue.
The ICC accused Putin in March of the war crime of forcibly deporting children from Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine. Moscow denies the allegations. SA had invited Putin in January.
Putin has not confirmed his plans, with the Kremlin only saying Russia would take part at the “proper level”.
The ministers sought to focus attention on their ambition to build up their influence in a multipolar world.
India’s Subrahmanyam Jaishankar spoke of the concentration of economic power which he said “leaves too many nations at the mercy of too few”, and of the need to reform global decision-making including by the UN Security Council.
“Old ways cannot address new situations. We are a symbol of change. We must act,” he said.
Enlargement
Once viewed as a loose association of disparate emerging economies, Brics has in recent years taken more concrete shape, driven initially by Beijing and, since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022, with added impetus from Moscow.
The bloc launched a New Development Bank in 2015, though that has stopped funding projects in Russia to comply with sanctions imposed by Western countries following the invasion of Ukraine.
Pandor said a senior executive from the bank had briefed the ministers about “the potential use of alternative currencies to the current internationally traded currencies”.
She said the aim was “to ensure that we do not become victim to sanctions that have secondary effects on countries that have no involvement in issues that have led to those unilateral sanctions”.
The ministers also discussed plans to potentially admit new members to the club. Pandor said more work was needed to make that possible and she hoped a report on the matter would be ready by the August summit.
China’s vice-foreign minister Ma Zhaoxu said his country was happy about the prospect of more countries joining Brics as it would increase the influence of the bloc and give it more power to serve the interests of developing countries.
The Brics bloc “was inclusive ... in sharp contrast to some countries’ small circle, and so I believe the enlargement of Brics will be beneficial to the Brics countries”, he said.
Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud were both present in Cape Town to participate in the Brics meeting, which continues on Friday.
Their two countries, along with Venezuela, Argentina, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates are among those that have either formally applied to join Brics or expressed interest, officials said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Brics ministers meet in push to establish group as balance to West
State is worried about G7’s response to SA’s stance on Russia, say analysts
DA asks court to ‘compel arrest of Putin’
WATCH: Why SA’s failure to nuance its Russia stance is an own goal
Rand hits record low as ICC tells SA to arrest Putin
Pandor paves way for Putin to attend Brics summit in SA
ISAAH MHLANGA: Geopolitics would have played a big part in interest rates ...
JOHN DLUDLU: Jitters replace excitement as Brics summit looms
GRAY MAGUIRE: Brics as China in a sari is no replacement for the Bretton Woods ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.