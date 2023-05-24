Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Jitters replace excitement as Brics summit looms

Questions hang over what, if anything, might be achieved amid mounting controversy and geopolitical tension


24 May 2023 - 05:00

A few months ago there was much excitement about the scheduled summit of Brics leaders in Durban. As the date approaches the excitement is being replaced with anxiety and frustration over what, if anything, might be achieved amid growing controversy and geopolitical tension. 

The excitement was informed by real fundamentals. After two years of global economic lockdown the world economy was reopening and returning to a semblance of pre-Covid normality. Thanks to its zero Covid-19 policy — an approach anchored in the belief that the virus could be suppressed and eliminated by restrictions to travel and economic activity and the wearing of masks — China took almost three years to reopen its economy. Only in January did it scrap all restrictions and open its economy to the world’s commodities. ..

