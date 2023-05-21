The risks to the rand remain heavily on the weaker side as local power issues and geopolitical tensions weigh
The review of the long-term operation of Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town is “on track”, but the final decision on whether to grant the licence that would extend the operating life of the plant by 20 years cannot be confirmed now.
According to the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR), the body determining whether it will be safe to allow the plant to run for 20 more years, it is “reviewing the technical and legal aspects of all possible scenarios post-July 2024”, including the implications of not extending the life of the plant...
Regulator says Koeberg life extension review process is on track
Operating licence for the nuclear power station will expire on July 24 2024
