Regulator says Koeberg life extension review process is on track

Operating licence for the nuclear power station will expire on July 24 2024

21 May 2023 - 19:35 Denene Erasmus

The review of the long-term operation of Koeberg nuclear power station in Cape Town is “on track”, but the final decision on whether to grant the licence that would extend the operating life of the plant by 20 years cannot be confirmed now.

According to the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR), the body determining whether it will be safe to allow the plant to run for 20 more years, it is “reviewing the technical and legal aspects of all possible scenarios post-July 2024”, including the implications of not extending the life of the plant...

