Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
While the country is on an almost inevitable path to complete ruin, the government could still avert it
Competition Commission says certain market features impede, distort or restrict competition in local sector
Plans based on allocations from the National Treasury
The contract extends an agreement with Maitland International, an SA-founded firm bought out in January
While consumer price pressures have been slowly easing, the intensity of load-shedding may change that
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Fatalities rise to at least 56 amid fear of a full-blown civil war
Kaizer Chiefs rely on an own goal and yet another penalty for the win
Vandalism left Ford's Silverton factory without power
The newly appointed Eskom head of generation will have to hit the ground running as the embattled power utility braces itself for a tough winter when the national grid is expected to come under severe pressure, leading to even higher levels of load-shedding and curtailment.
Eskom last week appointed long-time staffer Bheki Nxumalo as its new group executive for generation. Nxumalo, returning to a role he had held from July 2019 to August 2020, will start his job with breakdowns of more than 17,000MW of generating capacity. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Baptism of fire for new Eskom generation boss
Bheki Nxumalo starts his job with breakdowns of more than 17,000MW as the power utility scrambles to keep the lights on
The newly appointed Eskom head of generation will have to hit the ground running as the embattled power utility braces itself for a tough winter when the national grid is expected to come under severe pressure, leading to even higher levels of load-shedding and curtailment.
Eskom last week appointed long-time staffer Bheki Nxumalo as its new group executive for generation. Nxumalo, returning to a role he had held from July 2019 to August 2020, will start his job with breakdowns of more than 17,000MW of generating capacity. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.