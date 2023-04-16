National

Baptism of fire for new Eskom generation boss

Bheki Nxumalo starts his job with breakdowns of more than 17,000MW as the power utility scrambles to keep the lights on

16 April 2023 - 18:49 Kabelo Khumalo

The newly appointed Eskom head of generation will have to hit the ground running as the embattled power utility braces itself for a tough winter when the national grid is expected to come under severe pressure, leading to even higher levels of load-shedding and curtailment.

Eskom last week appointed long-time staffer Bheki Nxumalo as its new group executive for generation. Nxumalo, returning to a role he had held from July 2019 to August 2020, will start his job with breakdowns of more than 17,000MW of generating capacity. ..

