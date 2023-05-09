Opinion

GHALEB CACHALIA: Nothing burns like the cold

We need to fix Eskom’s installed capacity, get rid of useless staff, then open the playing fields

09 May 2023 - 05:00 Ghaleb Cachalia

Winter is approaching, and as often it is said that nothing burns like the cold. With units out at Eskom’s key power stations — two at Koeberg, one at Medupi and three at Kusile, amounting to 6,000MW collectively and equal to six stages of load-shedding —  I would say we are in for a glacial time.

Except we have the sun and the wind to fill the power gap, according to electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who is looking at unveiling a mega bid window of more than 15,000MW of additional renewables.  ..

