Ex-Eskom COO returns to spearhead crucial projects

Former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer, who retired at the end of April, has signed a contract to stay on at the power utility to oversee some of its most crucial projects including getting all units at Medupi and Kusile online.
Eskom confirmed to Business Day on Wednesday that Oberholzer, who has worked at the utility for about 30 years, would remain on in a new role. Oberholzer was appointed as Eskom’s first COO in 2018 and the board does not intend to fill the role left vacant after his retirement.
“[Oberholzer] is on contract to manage the steam generator replace project at Koeberg, as well as the return to service and commissioning of Kusile and Medupi’s outstanding generation units,” said Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena.
Koeberg’s operating licence expires in 2024 and certain upgrades, such as the replacement of the steam generators on both units 1 and 2, are required by the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) to extend the operating life of the plant by 20 years.
The Koeberg steam generator replacement project has experienced several delays, however. The steam generator replacement on unit 1 was originally supposed to take place between February and June 2021 and between January and May 2022 on unit 2, but both projects have been delayed to 2023.
The work on unit 1 started in December and it remains offline after recent delays. Unit 2 is expected to be shut in September for work to begin. Each of the units can generate about 920MW of power (about one stage of load-shedding) and the delays have meant that SA has to make do without at least one of the units for most of the year.
The two new coal-fired power stations, Kusile and Medupi, should have started coming online from 2011, but after huge budget overruns and many design and construction faults, these power stations are still not able to perform to their nameplate capacity of about 4,800MW each.
Roughly 2,400MW from three units at Kusile power station have been offline since October after the collapse of the flue duct in unit 1. The station’s unit 5 and 6 are yet to be commissioned, which would add another 16,000MW to the grid.
The national energy crisis committee’s (Necom’s) response plan to end load-shedding relies on Kusile unit 1,2,3 and 5 to come online this year and unit 6 next year.
It is also banking on Medupi unit 4 ,which was lost in an explosion in August 2021, to come back early next year.
Getting the roughly 3,200MW from Kusile and 800MW from Medupi online is central to Eskom’s generation recovery project to improve the output performance of the fleet from where it now stands at about 53% to 65% by the end of March next year.
Finalising the commissioning and return to service of units now offline at Kusile and Medupi, and getting both generation units at Koeberg back online would add enough power to prevent about six stages of load-shedding.
erasmusd@businesslive.co.za
Ex-Eskom COO returns to spearhead crucial projects
Jan Oberholzer will oversee the completion of Medupi, Kusile and Koeberg upgrades, boosting SA’s power grid
