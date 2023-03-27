Opinion / Columnists

ALEXANDER PARKER: Eskom’s lights might be on, but all is not well at Megawatt Park

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is hemmed in by the ANC’s internal ructions and presidential dithering

27 March 2023 - 05:00

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa seems a good sort, and those who have met him say he’s an affable guy. However, his sunny disposition does risk allowing us to feel as if things are getting better at Eskom, when that is actually not clear at all. The minister remains hemmed in on all sides by the ANC’s internal ructions and presidential dithering, and the utility still faces severe challenges.

At the heart of this is load-shedding, which has been beaten back somewhat in recent weeks. On the surface this is excellent news. But a lack of load-shedding should not be mistaken for a return to health. Indeed, as counterintuitive as it may seem, it could even be the opposite...

