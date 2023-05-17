National

Amazon HQ litigants Observatory Civic Association must pay millions in legal fees

Developers Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust says ruling vindicates multibillion-rand River Club project

17 May 2023 - 20:57 Katharine Child

The Observatory Civic Association (OCA), which fought against the development of Amazon’s Africa headquarters in Cape Town, must pay millions in legal costs to the groups it brought the case against.

The OCA approached the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to appeal against the costs order against them granted last November, but the court this week said it would not hear the appeal...

