Equities fall, while bonds and the dollar rises, as traders react to Russian President Vladimir Putin accusing the West of ‘nuclear blackmail’
Fairholme Funds leads a group that says US government agencies shortchanged them $27bn in the financial engineering that has its roots in the 2008 mortgage meltdown
Business has called for a reduction in the 2026 and 2030 carbon tax proposals, saying they are too steep and too soon
Enoch Godongwana says he has agreed to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general
Profit increased by 136.8% in the company’s 2022 year
A big drop in fuel inflation from July significantly offset higher core, food and electricity inflation in August
Medium-cap company says it believes there is enough demand for global projects
The former US vice-president says surging oil and gas costs are spurring governments to decarbonise faster
US and international squads will be missing key players when they face each other later this week
Motorists will still be able to drink and drive within the 0.05g per 100ml blood alcohol limit
A group of leaders who say their indigenous organisation was fraudulently misrepresented in the court case opposing the Amazon head office development in Cape Town, has won the right to join the appeal against the construction ban.
The construction of the R4.6bn office block, with Amazon as an anchor tenant, began in September 2021, and was halted by a court interdict by Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath in March...
Leadership battle in those opposing Cape Town Amazon building
Construction of an office block with Amazon as an anchor tenant began in September 2021, but was was halted by a court interdict in March
A group of leaders who say their indigenous organisation was fraudulently misrepresented in the court case opposing the Amazon head office development in Cape Town, has won the right to join the appeal against the construction ban.
The construction of the R4.6bn office block, with Amazon as an anchor tenant, began in September 2021, and was halted by a court interdict by Western Cape deputy judge president Patricia Goliath in March...
