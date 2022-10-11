Leader opposing Amazon’s Cape Town development crumbles in court

IMF warns that 2023 could be the worst year since 2001, apart from the 2007/2008 global financial crisis and the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic
Just as good character requires development and practice, good leaders need mentors and role models from whom they can learn and whose conduct they can emulate
Busa, BLSA and Durban Chamber of Business act in an effort to resolve the deadlock in talks with unions
The fund raises and distributes donated funds from the private sector to represented political parties
The owner of Steers, Wimpy and Mugg & Bean wants to expand and reconfigure its Midrand campus
Central bank governor says SA’s shift to sustainable fiscal policy and inflation-fighting measures improved its investment environment
The medical schemes industry reported a R820.5m surplus in 2021, thanks in part to members postponing care when coronavirus infections surged
Coup leader Déby was sworn in as president on Monday and is expected to appoint a new prime minister
Manager Conte doesn’t want to risk the midfielder in the Champions League match on Wednesday, but he should be ready by Saturday
The fuel consumption of the Isuzu D-Max 3.0 LSE, our long-term test vehicle, has dipped to less than nine litres per 100km
The main leader behind the opposition to the multibillion-rand Amazon development in Cape Town was unable to defend himself before a full bench of the high court on Tuesday against claims that he committed fraud and perjury in affidavits.
The R4.6bn Amazon office, public park and affordable housing project on a former golf course has been tied up in litigation for a year, leaving city and provincial authorities concerned that it gives the impression that Cape Town is hostile to development. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Leader opposing Amazon’s Cape Town development crumbles in court
Tauriq Jenkins struggles to answer questions about lying in court papers
The main leader behind the opposition to the multibillion-rand Amazon development in Cape Town was unable to defend himself before a full bench of the high court on Tuesday against claims that he committed fraud and perjury in affidavits.
The R4.6bn Amazon office, public park and affordable housing project on a former golf course has been tied up in litigation for a year, leaving city and provincial authorities concerned that it gives the impression that Cape Town is hostile to development. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.