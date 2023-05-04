NEWS ANALYSIS: Gordhan’s Transnet trip to China will test the state’s resolve

With the US Federal Reserve signalling a rate hike pause in June, investors remain wary of an economic downturn and a likely recession
State-owned freight logistics group Transnet a decade ago embarked on a huge infrastructure programme, the likes of which SA had not seen before. Then CEO Brian Molefe announced an “audacious” R300bn market demand strategy (MDS) — the company’s biggest project to date.
The MDS aimed at expanding SA’s rail, port and pipelines infrastructure, focusing primarily on Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), which took up two thirds of the investment budget.
TFR was headed by Siyabonga Gama, and the division would be allocated a mammoth R201bn of the R300bn to spend on the procurement of wagons from Transnet Rail Engineering, and the upgrading of existing and new infrastructure.
Little then did the country know the MDS would be a feeding trough for the Guptas — a family of businessmen that used its political connections to former president Jacob Zuma to fleece the country — and their allies.
Soon after Chinese company CRRC E-loco Supply was awarded three contracts by Transnet to supply it with 1,064 locomotives worth more than R54bn — a flawed acquisition that later led to Molefe and Gama being charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering and the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.
The receiver of revenue told the North Gauteng High Court in 2022 that a tax audit conducted by SA Revenue Service’s (Sars) specialised unit concluded that there was prima facie evidence that CRRC had overstated the price of locomotives sold to Transnet as part of what has since come to be known as “state capture”.
As a result, the taxman said, CRRC had an assessed tax debt of more than R3.6bn. Sars, which has a statutory obligation to recover tax debts, further said CRRC “substantially” understated its tax liability in its returns for the tax years from 2013 to 2018.
The agency continued that during the tax audits that followed, CRRC submitted incomplete ledgers for the tax years of 2014 to 2016, failed to provide details for transaction listings in the debtor/creditor subledgers for 2015 and 2016 and failed to provide such subledgers at all for the 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018 tax years.
And indications already are that CRRC has no appetite to pay the SA taxman. Transnet said in January it had reached an impasse with CRRC E-Loco “following unwillingness on the part of CRRC to engage with the relevant authorities in SA to normalise its operations in the country”.
The Reserve Bank said in March it had seized R103,000 from CRRC’s Standard Bank account, way less than what the company “stole” from SA. The central bank could not be drawn to reveal if this was the only money it found in CRRC’s bank accounts or if it was specifically looking at freezing R100k.
“The funds were blocked and subsequently forfeited, in respect of the SARB [Reserve Bank] mandate to investigate alleged contraventions of the Exchange Control Regulations of 1961. The funds were thus forfeited in terms of the provisions of Regulation 22B of the Exchange Control Regulations,” the Bank said in an email.
“Section 33 of the SA Reserve Bank Act, 1989 (Act No. 90 of 1989), which deals with Preservation of Secrecy, prohibits the SARB from disclosing any information in respect of the forfeiture, at this time.”
As a result of the deadlock, Transnet earlier in 2023 issued an open, competitive tender inviting any eligible original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to step in to rehabilitate the non-operational Chinese locomotives. An OEM means a company makes a product to be sold by another company under its own name.
However, the tender seems not to have taken off, forcing department of public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to seek an audience with the Chinese government in a desperate attempt to get CRRC to play ball.
For CRRC, with strong political clout in China, nothing is more amusing than having the SA government — whose citizens it has allegedly stolen from — coming cap in hand seeking to make amends. Gordhan has a reputation for being a tough cookie, someone who does not take kindly to bullying.
The Chinese, particularly under President Xi Jinping, are also known for taking no prisoners. This is what will make Gordhan’s trip to China this week a telling moment.
CRRC has inflicted great damage on SA and Transnet’s ability to perform optimally. Gordhan must be able to stand his ground and look the Chinese in the eye, and call out the CRRC.
But this will not be an easy task. Uncomfortable trade-offs might take place which might compromise the sovereignty of the state. For example, will the tax matter be discussed, and if so, will Sars play ball?
Both the department of public enterprises and Sars refused to answer these questions.
The composition of Gordhan’s delegation has also been kept a secret. What we know is that the delegation is desperate to resolve the dispute.
The CRRC locomotives directly affect the performance of three key rail corridors: the North, North East and Cape corridors.
These corridors account for about 50% of Transnet Freight Rail’s revenue, and support three mining sector export segments: coal, chrome and manganese. The stakes could not be higher.
KhumaloK@Businesslive.co.za
NEWS ANALYSIS: Gordhan’s Transnet trip to China will test the state’s resolve
Much of the utility's future performance — and that of the economy — depend on whether he can call out CCRC
