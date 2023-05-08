National

WATCH: Should SA exit Brics?

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Roelof Botha

08 May 2023 - 16:28
Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN
Illustration: KAREN MOOLMAN

According to independent analyst Roelof Botha, there are several reasons why SA should quit the Brics body.

Chief among his reasons are the economic power discrepancies between the five countries and the power it gives them in terms of decision making.

Business Day TV spoke to Botha for more on his stance.

WILLIAM GUMEDE: India set to carry the torch for Brics bloc

Country’s economy is growing faster than China’s, and its short-term goal is to be a $5-trillion economy
Nineteen countries interested in joining Brics grouping

Nineteen countries have expressed interest in joining the Brics group of nations as it prepares to hold its annual summit in South African later this ...
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Austerity versus saving the poor: new initiatives in development finance

The world is gradually turning from Western finance towards more just alternatives such as Brics
