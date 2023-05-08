US April CPI will help guide the Fed in its interest rate decision at the next FOMC meeting in mid-June
Many public pensions investing in private equity do not have enough assets to pay out all their promised benefits
‘Serious concerns’ about order compelling the exemption of hospitals, schools and police stations
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
Output rose 4% to 1,329kg in the three months to end-March
Revenue collections narrowly undershot estimates due to higher-than-anticipated VAT refunds
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Brandon Doyle, CEO of Convergence Partners
State broadcaster says Chinese national security authorities suspect some overseas institutions of using consulting firms to steal state secrets
The 80th-ranked golfer took five years, securing a $3.6m cheque at Wells Fargo
Japanese carmaker is working with Thai government to resume sales
According to independent analyst Roelof Botha, there are several reasons why SA should quit the Brics body. Chief among his reasons are the economic power discrepancies between the five countries and the power it gives them in terms of decision making.Business Day TV spoke to Botha for more on his stance.
WATCH: Should SA exit Brics?
Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Roelof Botha
According to independent analyst Roelof Botha, there are several reasons why SA should quit the Brics body.
Chief among his reasons are the economic power discrepancies between the five countries and the power it gives them in terms of decision making.
Business Day TV spoke to Botha for more on his stance.
WILLIAM GUMEDE: India set to carry the torch for Brics bloc
Nineteen countries interested in joining Brics grouping
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Austerity versus saving the poor: new initiatives in development finance
