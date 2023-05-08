Tupperware seeks to lock in alternatives to bankruptcy

Business Day TV talks to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Good public consultation is the only way SA can produce sensible cannabis policies that provide effective governing controls while developing the local economy
Gauteng hospitals have had two resignations and one retirement recently, with the CEOs of Pretoria West and Thembisa hospitals on suspension
Councillor Mpho Phalatse wants Kabelo Gwamanda to provide clarity on scam allegations
Chief restructuring officer appointed as company warns of new financial misstatements
Revenue collections narrowly undershot estimates due to higher-than-anticipated VAT refunds
Business Day TV speaks to Cas Coovadia, CEO of Busa
Emerging El Niño weather pattern pushes the mercury to unprecedented levels
Consolation win in ODI series knocks host Pakistan off their world number one ranking
Think flying’s for fools and the high seas for, well, the high? Try getting lost in a book instead...
Bengaluru — Tupperware Brands, which has warned of a possible bankruptcy, said on Monday it has signed on investment bank Moelis & Co to help explore strategic alternatives.
It added that it has found additional misstatements in its previously issued financial statements.
Shares of the company, known for its bright-coloured plastic airtight containers, fell more than 6% to $1.02 in premarket trading.
Florida-based Tupperware in April raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern as it struggled to contain a slump in sales amid a surge in the usage of free restaurant to-go boxes and rising competition from cheaper food storage containers.
On Monday it said in a filing it expects a “material decline” in revenues for the first quarter ended April 1 — estimated in the range of $280m to $290m. It reported net sales of $348.1m a year earlier.
While it is not immediately clear if the year-ago revenue is comparable, the company said it is continuing its restatement of previously issued financial statements for the year ended December 31 2022.
Tupperware, which is struggling to reinvent itself and struggling with higher costs, said it has appointed Brian Fox, MD at turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal North America, as its chief restructuring officer.
The company has also been slow to pivot to e-commerce sales, at a time when retailers and brands across the board have capitalised on shoppers’ preference to purchase items from the comfort of their homes.
The Wall Street Journal last month reported the company had brought on advisers from Moelis & Co, Kirkland & Ellis and Alvarez & Marsal.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Tupperware seeks to lock in alternatives to bankruptcy
Chief restructuring officer appointed as company warns of new financial misstatements
Bengaluru — Tupperware Brands, which has warned of a possible bankruptcy, said on Monday it has signed on investment bank Moelis & Co to help explore strategic alternatives.
It added that it has found additional misstatements in its previously issued financial statements.
Shares of the company, known for its bright-coloured plastic airtight containers, fell more than 6% to $1.02 in premarket trading.
Florida-based Tupperware in April raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern as it struggled to contain a slump in sales amid a surge in the usage of free restaurant to-go boxes and rising competition from cheaper food storage containers.
On Monday it said in a filing it expects a “material decline” in revenues for the first quarter ended April 1 — estimated in the range of $280m to $290m. It reported net sales of $348.1m a year earlier.
While it is not immediately clear if the year-ago revenue is comparable, the company said it is continuing its restatement of previously issued financial statements for the year ended December 31 2022.
Tupperware, which is struggling to reinvent itself and struggling with higher costs, said it has appointed Brian Fox, MD at turnaround firm Alvarez & Marsal North America, as its chief restructuring officer.
The company has also been slow to pivot to e-commerce sales, at a time when retailers and brands across the board have capitalised on shoppers’ preference to purchase items from the comfort of their homes.
The Wall Street Journal last month reported the company had brought on advisers from Moelis & Co, Kirkland & Ellis and Alvarez & Marsal.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Tupperware deep-frozen in time
Tupperware shares recover slightly a day after 50% swoon
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.