GERHARD KEMP: Possible options open to SA to get out of jam over its ICC commitment

Business Day TV talks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
To avoid disaster in 2035 — now only 12 years away — SA needs to declare war on copper theft
MEC knew at the weekend about food supply problems at Soweto hospital
The ANC has approved a new process to interview prospective premier candidates ahead of next year's poll
Successive resignations at management level could signal boardroom trouble in the automotive and energy storage group
With two rate rises in 2023, perhaps another in May, market expected to remain ‘reserved’ for most of year
Hinton warns on growing dangers of developments in artificial intelligence
The trainer hopes to make history with Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear at Newmarket
As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another hike.
The International Criminal Court’s (ICC’s) arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin of Russia for alleged war crimes, and his possible participation in the Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA (Brics) summit later in 2023, has put SA’s relationship with the ICC in the international spotlight.
SA, as a member of the ICC, has a legal duty to fully co-operate with the ICC, and this includes the execution of arrest warrants. SA has also incorporated the Rome Statute (a multilateral treaty that established the ICC) into domestic law in accordance with the constitution, which prescribes the process in terms of which treaties become law in SA.
After SA’s failure to arrest Omar al-Bashir — the former president of Sudan — during his visit to participate in an AU summit in 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found that the government was in breach of international and domestic law as well as the constitution.
The Putin and Al-Bashir situations are comparable in that Al-Bashir was also a sitting head of state at the time of his visit to SA and he was also the subject of an ICC arrest warrant for various atrocity crimes.
At the time, SA claimed that visiting heads of state were protected from arrest because of immunities, but that claim was rejected by both the SCA and the ICC.
The key reason for this is that the Rome Statute, the multilateral treaty that SA signed, ratified and incorporated into domestic law, provides that head-of-state immunity shall not apply for cases before the ICC.
SA’s own domestic law, which incorporates the Rome Statute, provides for the procedures that apply when SA is asked by the ICC for co-operation, including the execution of arrest warrants. And on this, the SCA held in the Al-Bashir matter that there is a duty on SA to disregard head of state immunity and co-operate fully with the ICC.
After the Al-Bashir debacle, the government decided to withdraw from the ICC. The Rome Statute provides for withdrawal procedures, including a one-year waiting period before the withdrawal becomes effective. But SA’s attempt to withdraw from the ICC encountered domestic legal and constitutional obstacles.
In a case brought by the DA, the government was ordered to follow the correct constitutional procedures to withdraw from the Rome Statute. This means the government cannot simply decide to withdraw from international treaties (like the Rome Statute) without debate in parliament.
SA’s attempt to withdraw from the ICC in 2016 was therefore declared to be invalid under the constitution.
It is important to keep in mind that the court did not say the constitution requires SA to be a member of the ICC; that decision is ultimately a policy matter to be debated in parliament. But there is a certain process to be followed to withdraw from the ICC and on that, the constitution is clear.
After this decision by the court and SA’s failed attempt to withdraw from the ICC, the International Crimes Bill of 2017 was published by the government. This bill was not considered by parliament and was, in fact, withdrawn earlier in 2023 in the light of the ANC’s decision in 2022 that SA would remain a member of the ICC.
But the International Crimes Bill gives us insight into the government’s thinking in terms of a possible scenario where SA might withdraw from the ICC.
This scenario came to the fore last week after a confusing statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa indicating that SA would withdraw from the ICC. That was later clarified by both the presidency and the ANC and it seems that the country will remain a member of the ICC (for now).
To be clear, even if SA were to withdraw from the ICC, this would not affect the country’s current duties under the Rome Statute to execute the Putin arrest warrant, and it would take a year before the withdrawal takes effect.
Where do we stand now? There are three basic scenarios for the way forward:
SA played an important role in the drafting of the Rome Statute of the ICC in 1998 and was one of the first countries in Africa to fully incorporate the statute into domestic law.
History suggests that SA will probably remain a member of the ICC, but with some important changes in the relationship on the cards.
• Kemp is professor of international criminal justice at the University of Derby, and extraordinary professor of public law at Stellenbosch University. This article first appeared in GroundUp.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
GERHARD KEMP: Possible options open to SA to get out of jam over its ICC commitment
These are three scenarios the SA government has to consider when dealing with a possible Putin controversy at the Brics summit
The International Criminal Court’s (ICC’s) arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin of Russia for alleged war crimes, and his possible participation in the Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA (Brics) summit later in 2023, has put SA’s relationship with the ICC in the international spotlight.
SA, as a member of the ICC, has a legal duty to fully co-operate with the ICC, and this includes the execution of arrest warrants. SA has also incorporated the Rome Statute (a multilateral treaty that established the ICC) into domestic law in accordance with the constitution, which prescribes the process in terms of which treaties become law in SA.
After SA’s failure to arrest Omar al-Bashir — the former president of Sudan — during his visit to participate in an AU summit in 2015, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) found that the government was in breach of international and domestic law as well as the constitution.
The Putin and Al-Bashir situations are comparable in that Al-Bashir was also a sitting head of state at the time of his visit to SA and he was also the subject of an ICC arrest warrant for various atrocity crimes.
At the time, SA claimed that visiting heads of state were protected from arrest because of immunities, but that claim was rejected by both the SCA and the ICC.
The key reason for this is that the Rome Statute, the multilateral treaty that SA signed, ratified and incorporated into domestic law, provides that head-of-state immunity shall not apply for cases before the ICC.
SA’s own domestic law, which incorporates the Rome Statute, provides for the procedures that apply when SA is asked by the ICC for co-operation, including the execution of arrest warrants. And on this, the SCA held in the Al-Bashir matter that there is a duty on SA to disregard head of state immunity and co-operate fully with the ICC.
After the Al-Bashir debacle, the government decided to withdraw from the ICC. The Rome Statute provides for withdrawal procedures, including a one-year waiting period before the withdrawal becomes effective. But SA’s attempt to withdraw from the ICC encountered domestic legal and constitutional obstacles.
In a case brought by the DA, the government was ordered to follow the correct constitutional procedures to withdraw from the Rome Statute. This means the government cannot simply decide to withdraw from international treaties (like the Rome Statute) without debate in parliament.
SA’s attempt to withdraw from the ICC in 2016 was therefore declared to be invalid under the constitution.
It is important to keep in mind that the court did not say the constitution requires SA to be a member of the ICC; that decision is ultimately a policy matter to be debated in parliament. But there is a certain process to be followed to withdraw from the ICC and on that, the constitution is clear.
After this decision by the court and SA’s failed attempt to withdraw from the ICC, the International Crimes Bill of 2017 was published by the government. This bill was not considered by parliament and was, in fact, withdrawn earlier in 2023 in the light of the ANC’s decision in 2022 that SA would remain a member of the ICC.
But the International Crimes Bill gives us insight into the government’s thinking in terms of a possible scenario where SA might withdraw from the ICC.
This scenario came to the fore last week after a confusing statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa indicating that SA would withdraw from the ICC. That was later clarified by both the presidency and the ANC and it seems that the country will remain a member of the ICC (for now).
To be clear, even if SA were to withdraw from the ICC, this would not affect the country’s current duties under the Rome Statute to execute the Putin arrest warrant, and it would take a year before the withdrawal takes effect.
Where do we stand now? There are three basic scenarios for the way forward:
SA played an important role in the drafting of the Rome Statute of the ICC in 1998 and was one of the first countries in Africa to fully incorporate the statute into domestic law.
History suggests that SA will probably remain a member of the ICC, but with some important changes in the relationship on the cards.
• Kemp is professor of international criminal justice at the University of Derby, and extraordinary professor of public law at Stellenbosch University. This article first appeared in GroundUp.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA considers extending diplomatic immunity for visiting heads of state
EDITORIAL: Diplomacy needed in ICC debacle
SA rescinds pledge to quit ICC
EXPLAINER: Why SA should stay in the International Criminal Court
ANC contradicts Ramaphosa on ICC withdrawal stance
Vladimir Putin yet to decide if he will come to SA for Brics meeting
OLEKSANDRA ROMANTSOVA: Peace in Ukraine hinges on Putin’s arrest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.