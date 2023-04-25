SANDF is ready to get South Africans rescued in Sudan home

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
International relations minister Naledi Pandor says 12 more South Africans still in Sudan will be evacuated on Tuesday
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor says the evacuation of South Africans out of war-torn Sudan has been successful, with citizens crossing over to Egypt and ready to come home.
Gift of the Givers said earlier that 38 South Africans had been transported in two buses, paid for by the government, to travel to Egypt, with another bus scheduled to transport more today.
The department of international relations and co-operation said 12 more South Africans who were still in Sudan would be evacuated on Tuesday.
Speaking on the sidelines of a state visit by Finland President Sauli Väinämö Niinistö at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday, Pandor said: “We are evacuating not only South Africans. We have been asked to assist with Angolan, Namibian and Zimbabwean citizens and I discovered this morning we had Brazilian citizens getting into the transport arranged by our government.
“They have crossed successfully and safely into Egypt. The task is to get them back to SA and that lies in the capable hands of the SA National Defence Force. We are waiting to get details about the [aeroplane] lift-off and arrival in SA and we hope to receive them when they get home.”
According to TimesLIVE, the department’s head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, confirmed the operation out of Khartoum at lunchtime on Monday. There were 77 South Africans in Sudan, he said.
Weighing in on a ceasefire in Sudan, Pandor said Kenyan President William Ruto, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other leaders have been asked to assist with engaging with the Sudanese army and the Reaction Force.
“I think we should continue with those efforts, drawing the two parties together because while the Reaction Force regards the disagreement on the framework and incorporation into the formal army of Sudan as a clause in the agreement they do not support, it is just but one part of a very extensive framework agreement.
“I think we can with our good efforts and continuous engagement persuade the two parties to lay down their arms.”
Pandor said it was in the interests of both parties that the conflict ended because lives were being lost and Khartoum was being battered.
TimesLIVE
International relations minister Naledi Pandor says 12 more South Africans still in Sudan will be evacuated on Tuesday
