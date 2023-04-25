This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

National

Government set to unveil huge solar rollout

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says cabinet likely to approve bid window for 15,000MW of additional green energy

25 April 2023 - 12:31 Denene Erasmus
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa proposes a “mega bid window” for the procurement of renewable energy to curb rolling blackouts. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The government is expected to announce a “mega” bid window for renewable energy procurement this week as well as an “aggressive” rollout of rooftop solar.

Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the cabinet was likely to approve “a mega bid window of over 15,000MW of additional renewables” at a meeting on Wednesday.

“That is the scale that we are thinking about to ensure we meet the energy mix contained in the Integrated Resources Plan of 2019, which anticipates exponential growth of the share of renewables in the energy mix,” Ramokgopa said at the Solar Show in Johannesburg.

Ramokgopa has managed to garner the support of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC’s top leadership for his plan to extend the life of some of Eskom’s ageing coal-fired power stations. However, his comments on Tuesday suggest that the package of solutions he will present to cabinet to deal with SA’s short- and long-term energy issues are weighted towards bolstering renewable energy generation in the country.

Ramokgopa said Vietnam’s solar drive had led to that country installing 9,000MW of capacity in a year, adding that the government will announce “the most aggressive rollout of solar” SA has seen to date after the cabinet meeting .

The government would also create a financing facility to make sure there is “equitable access to renewables”.

Earlier this year Treasury introduced incentives for households and businesses to invest in renewable energy. Businesses will be able to claim a 125% tax deduction for capital expenditure on all renewable energy projects. Individuals can receive a tax rebate to the value of 25% of the cost of any new and unused solar PV panels, up to a maximum of R15,000. The incentive for individuals is available until March 1 2024.

Ramokgopa said that to benefit from the incentives individuals needed upfront capital “which means the poor will be excluded from the benefit of renewables”, and the government will be introducing a blended-financing facility to make it possible for the poor to access solutions such as rooftop solar.

A formal announcement is likely later this week.

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

