Court cuts off Free State municipality’s access to solar power

Ruling bars Rural Maintenance, that manages the distribution of electricity to Mafube municipality, from implementing ‘self-load-shedding’

21 April 2023 - 05:00 Denene Erasmus

In a judgment that might seem bizarre to electricity-starved South Africans, residents of the Mafube Local Municipality in the Free State will now be left without access to solar energy that allowed them to reduce load-shedding in the area.

This follows a ruling by the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday barring a private company that manages the distribution of electricity to the municipality from implement-ing “self-load-shedding” and voiding “certain load-shedding zones in daylight hours” when the municipality has excess capacity from an alternative solar energy source...

