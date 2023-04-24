National

Consider competing interests in transition to green energy, experts urge

Policymakers must perceive load-shedding as part of a broader structural change that is unavoidable

24 April 2023 - 19:24 Michelle Gumede

SA’s industrial policy must ponder competing interests in its load-shedding response, a development dialogue heard on Monday.

The tough trade-offs in SA’s just transition that have to be considered were laid bare at the discussion hosted by independent economic research institution, Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies (Tips)...

