The Treasury has warned that the mooted 3.8% salary hike for public office bearers such as judges and ministers is tone-deaf in a country battling high levels of poverty, forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa into a deft balancing act when he determines pay increases for the 2022/23 fiscal year.
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana, whose department is trying to save every cent to pay down a hefty debt pile and recoup the coveted sovereign investment grade rating, cautioned the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-bearers that the proposed salary increase sends the wrong message...
Treasury warns proposed 3.8% pay hike for public office bearers is 'tone-deaf'
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says 1.5% increase would be more palatable in a country battling extreme levels of poverty
