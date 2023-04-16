Head of Anglo American says the moment has arrived to act decisively or plunge to the bottom
Webster Mfebe, CEO of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors, says the “bloodbath” in the construction industry contradicts President Cyril Ramaphosa's claims and February state of the nation address (Sona) that the government's infrastructure rollout programme is well on track.
He cites the latest Afrimat construction index, showing the industry declined by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, linking this to Stats SA, which reported that construction industry liquidations rose by 32% in the past year and 94 companies closed...
State failings have caused construction industry ‘bloodbath’: Mfebe
South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors CEO Webster Mfebe says government has failed at every level to create an environment for growth
