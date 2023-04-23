The Cboe 1-Day Volatility Index is scheduled to start on Monday, according to a notice on Cboe Global Markets’ website
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says the process followed by his department that saw the Takatso consortium acquire a majority stake in SAA was “fair and transparent”.
Takatso, a special purpose vehicle established to acquire a 51% shareholding in SAA, is majority owned by Harith General Partners, with its minority shareholders being Syranix and Global Aviation. The consortium acquired a majority stake in SAA in May 2022 for a reported R51, a little more than a year after it exited a business rescue process that began in December 2019...
Pravin Gordhan defends ‘fair and transparent’ SAA-Takatso deal
Department of public enterprises says the airline’s R3.5bn in legacy debt will be covered by government
