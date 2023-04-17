National / Science & Environment

WATCH: Why SA can’t afford to backtrack on decarbonisation

Business Day TV speaks to Busa’s environment & energy manager Happy Khambule

17 April 2023 - 18:11 Business Day TV
SA’s revised NDC, submitted at COP26, commits the country to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. File photo. Picture: 123RF/jvdwolf
SA’s revised NDC, submitted at COP26, commits the country to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. File photo. Picture: 123RF/jvdwolf

While there appears to be disagreement between public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa about the future of Eskom’s ageing coal-fired power plants, Business Unity SA (Busa) has warned that SA cannot afford to backtrack on decarbonisation.

Busa’s environment & energy manager Happy Khambule spoke to Business Day TV about why the organisation has that view.

