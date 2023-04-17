Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
While there appears to be disagreement between public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa about the future of Eskom’s ageing coal-fired power plants, Business Unity SA (Busa) has warned that SA cannot afford to backtrack on decarbonisation. Busa’s environment & energy manager Happy Khambule spoke to Business Day TV about why the organisation has that view.
WATCH: Why SA can’t afford to backtrack on decarbonisation
Business Day TV speaks to Busa’s environment & energy manager Happy Khambule
