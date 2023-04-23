The Cboe 1-Day Volatility Index is scheduled to start on Monday, according to a notice on Cboe Global Markets’ website
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is expected to be in the hot seat this week when he appears before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts to explain his allegations of ANC links to corruption and maladministration at the power utility.
On Wednesday De Ruyter will virtually appear before the committee to elaborate on issues that he raised during a televised interview with eNCA’s Annika Larsen that was aired in February. He told Larsen there was evidence to indicate that some in the ANC saw Eskom as a “feeding trough”...
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: André de Ruyter to have his say on graft allegations
