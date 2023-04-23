Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: André de Ruyter to have his say on graft allegations

Former Eskom CEO will elaborate on corruption claims in a remote session with MPs

23 April 2023 - 15:57 Thando Maeko

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter is expected to be in the hot seat this week when he appears before parliament’s standing committee on public accounts to explain his allegations of ANC links to corruption and maladministration at the power utility.

On Wednesday De Ruyter will virtually appear before the committee to elaborate on issues that he raised during a televised interview with eNCA’s Annika Larsen that was aired in February. He told Larsen there was evidence to indicate that some in the ANC saw Eskom as a “feeding trough”...

