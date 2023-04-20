National

JSC not impressed by many candidates for Gauteng division

One candidate’s low sentence for a child rapist draws strong criticism

BL Premium
20 April 2023 - 20:31 Tauriq Moosa

Members of the  Judicial Service Commission (JSC) criticised candidates for the Gauteng High Court on Thursday for poorly reasoned judgments, applying incorrect legal tests, and one candidate’s low sentences for a rapist.

With five vacancies in the division, the JSC interviewed eight candidates. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.