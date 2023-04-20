JSC not impressed by many candidates for Gauteng division

Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Investments
The demise of airlines like Comair and SA Express have intensified the need to boost local air routes
One candidate’s low sentence for a child rapist draws strong criticism
Business Day TV speaks to Linda Ensor of Business Day
Banks specialising in commercial real estate could be pockets of weakness, says Barclays
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail Reporter, Claire Bisseker
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Believers feel shame about their identity and that ‘God does not love them’, says activist
Sundowns take on Belouizdad in Algeria on Saturday looking not to set a foot wrong
Street photography, streetwear, and street art converge in a unique, limited-edition compact camera by Leica
Members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) criticised candidates for the Gauteng High Court on Thursday for poorly reasoned judgments, applying incorrect legal tests, and one candidate’s low sentences for a rapist.
With five vacancies in the division, the JSC interviewed eight candidates. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
