National

NSFAS paid R5bn to 40,000 ineligible students, MPs told

Some used grandparents’ proof of income to fall under the threshold for students from poor households

18 April 2023 - 20:34 Katharine Child

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) erroneously paid R5.1bn to more than 40,000 students between 2018 and 2021, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) told parliament on Thursday.

The students who received bursary funding in error had parents who earned more than the limit of R350,000 annually. The R5.1bn, paid over the four years, is a fraction of the R49bn allocated for the 2022/23 financial year.  ..

