Sibongile Mani: A crook who craves the spotlight

The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
The taxi business isn’t as profitable as it once was, with implications for everyone
Time is running out for Ramaphosa to sign new law allowing independent candidates
Heineken’s takeover of Distell has been given the green light, with investors in Johann Rupert’s Remgro in prime position to benefit from this pan-continental drinks empire. And, ironically, this ...
South African masterpieces form part of a Strauss & Co auction of artworks from the Naspers collection
Veteran detectives will tell you that for every one thing a criminal does right, they do 50 things that will get them caught.
It’s probably safe to say few would seek public office while appealing against a prison sentence.
This being one of the weirdest countries in the world, however, Sibongile Mani, who is appealing a five-year sentence for fraud, has been elected treasurer of Walter Sisulu University’s (WSU) alumni convocation.
Having erroneously been paid R14m instead of R1,400 by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), Mani went on a 73-day, R800,000 spending spree which ended only when her credit card was blocked.
Whether WSU saw a fundraising opportunity that could not be missed is uncertain.
Without, apparently, a hint of irony, WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo told News24 that leadership roles at the university were reserved for “qualifying, reputable, clean record, competent and credible candidates with special skills and capabilities that will help take our institution forward”.
It’s true that the bar for getting away with other people’s money was set high in Krugersdorp in 1977 when one Mr Nightingale* rented an empty shop a few doors down the street from the local Standard Bank, put brown paper up in the windows and proceeded to tunnel under the next-door shops, across an alley and into the vault.
Investigators remarked that the tunnelling work was of extremely high quality, raising the prospect that the robbers were miners, Krugersdorp being a mining town and all.
The tunnellers got away with about R1m (roughly R45m today) in cash, travellers cheques and jewellery. They were never caught. In fact, Mr Nightingale was never heard from again.
*Not his real name
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Sibongile Mani: A crook who craves the spotlight
NSFAS fraudster Sibongile Mani bounces back as WSU treasurer
Veteran detectives will tell you that for every one thing a criminal does right, they do 50 things that will get them caught.
It’s probably safe to say few would seek public office while appealing against a prison sentence.
This being one of the weirdest countries in the world, however, Sibongile Mani, who is appealing a five-year sentence for fraud, has been elected treasurer of Walter Sisulu University’s (WSU) alumni convocation.
Having erroneously been paid R14m instead of R1,400 by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), Mani went on a 73-day, R800,000 spending spree which ended only when her credit card was blocked.
Whether WSU saw a fundraising opportunity that could not be missed is uncertain.
Without, apparently, a hint of irony, WSU spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo told News24 that leadership roles at the university were reserved for “qualifying, reputable, clean record, competent and credible candidates with special skills and capabilities that will help take our institution forward”.
It’s true that the bar for getting away with other people’s money was set high in Krugersdorp in 1977 when one Mr Nightingale* rented an empty shop a few doors down the street from the local Standard Bank, put brown paper up in the windows and proceeded to tunnel under the next-door shops, across an alley and into the vault.
Investigators remarked that the tunnelling work was of extremely high quality, raising the prospect that the robbers were miners, Krugersdorp being a mining town and all.
The tunnellers got away with about R1m (roughly R45m today) in cash, travellers cheques and jewellery. They were never caught. In fact, Mr Nightingale was never heard from again.
*Not his real name
Student who spent a fortune after NSFAS’s mistake finally in court
Mani’s R14m student aid bonanza riddle deepens
Intellimali lays charges against Mani over misappropriated money
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.