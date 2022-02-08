Companies / Financial Services Asisa to shut Fundisa education savings offering by March 2023 Fundisa has been closed to new investors since early 2018 as alternative savings options launched by the government saw demand for the product fall B L Premium

The Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) is closing down the Fundisa education unit trust offering, a public-private partnership aimed at helping low-income households save for their children’s tertiary education.

The Fundisa education unit trust will no longer accept investments from end-September 2022 with the aim of closing the fund down by end-March 2023 subject to meeting regulatory requirements, Asisa said in a statement on Tuesday. The Fundisa fund has been closed to new investors since February 2018 as alternative higher education funding programmes from the government reduced demand for the public-private offering...