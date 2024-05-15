Thyssenkrupp cuts forecasts again, citing ‘gloomy market environment’

Frankfurt — German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp cut its annual forecasts for sales and net profit for the second time in three months, blaming lower demand and prices at its steel unit and impairments at its materials trading division.
Shares sank 5.7% in morning trading after its downgraded outlook.
The scaled-back guidance underscores a challenging environment for companies focused on capital goods, which need to tackle elevated inflation, raw materials price swings and cooling global demand.
This includes cheap Asian steel imports that have been a key driver behind efforts to position Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky as a co-owner of Thyssenkrupp’s steel division, Germany’s largest, hoping this would make the business more competitive.
Thyssenkrupp is in talks with Brussels about tightening import conditions to support the local steel sector, CEO Miguel Lopez said, amid a cloudy global environment in which tariffs have become more frequent.
Highlighting a “gloomy market environment”, Lopez said the company had made progress with its turnaround since the start of the year, singling out steps to spin off its marine divisions, which may be sold to private equity firm Carlyle.
Thyssenkrupp, which makes submarines, car parts and bearings for the wind industry, now expects an annual net loss in the low triple-digit millions of euros for the fiscal year to September, it said on Wednesday, having previously forecast breaking even.
According to LSEG data, analysts on average expect a net profit of €203m ($220m) in the year to September. The company had already cut its outlook when it released first-quarter results in February.
Weakening demand led to impairments at its materials trading division, the company said, without specifying the amount.
Additional headwinds came from lower-than-expected quarterly results at Thyssenkrupp Nucera, in which Thyssenkrupp owns a majority. Thyssenkrupp Nucera’s shares traded 8% lower.
Thyssenkrupp cuts forecasts again, citing ‘gloomy market environment’
German conglomerate blames lower demand and prices at its steel unit
Frankfurt — German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp cut its annual forecasts for sales and net profit for the second time in three months, blaming lower demand and prices at its steel unit and impairments at its materials trading division.
Shares sank 5.7% in morning trading after its downgraded outlook.
The scaled-back guidance underscores a challenging environment for companies focused on capital goods, which need to tackle elevated inflation, raw materials price swings and cooling global demand.
This includes cheap Asian steel imports that have been a key driver behind efforts to position Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky as a co-owner of Thyssenkrupp’s steel division, Germany’s largest, hoping this would make the business more competitive.
Thyssenkrupp is in talks with Brussels about tightening import conditions to support the local steel sector, CEO Miguel Lopez said, amid a cloudy global environment in which tariffs have become more frequent.
Highlighting a “gloomy market environment”, Lopez said the company had made progress with its turnaround since the start of the year, singling out steps to spin off its marine divisions, which may be sold to private equity firm Carlyle.
Thyssenkrupp, which makes submarines, car parts and bearings for the wind industry, now expects an annual net loss in the low triple-digit millions of euros for the fiscal year to September, it said on Wednesday, having previously forecast breaking even.
According to LSEG data, analysts on average expect a net profit of €203m ($220m) in the year to September. The company had already cut its outlook when it released first-quarter results in February.
Weakening demand led to impairments at its materials trading division, the company said, without specifying the amount.
Additional headwinds came from lower-than-expected quarterly results at Thyssenkrupp Nucera, in which Thyssenkrupp owns a majority. Thyssenkrupp Nucera’s shares traded 8% lower.
Reuters
Steelworkers secure inflation-beating wage deal
Czech mogul Daniel Kretinsky explores bid for Royal Mail owner
Japanese steelmakers alarmed over BHP-Anglo American deal
Thyssenkrupp assessing Carlyle’s bid for marine unit
Thyssenkrupp under fire for expanding board amid cost cuts
Thyssenkrupp posts $2.3bn impairment on steel business
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Steelworkers secure inflation-beating wage deal
Japanese steelmakers alarmed over BHP-Anglo American deal
Biden slaps higher tariffs on Chinese imports, risking standoff with Beijing
ANDY HOME: Trading volumes surge as investors return to base metals
How the ban on exporting scrap metals has affected SA
Brazil sets import quotas for 11 steel products
Biden calls for higher Chinese metal tariffs in battleground state Pennsylvania
US Steel investors approve proposed buyout by Nippon Steel
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.