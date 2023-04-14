National

Eskom appoints new head of generation

Bheki Nxumalo worked as a station manager at Grootvlei and Matimba, and as GM at Kusile

14 April 2023 - 09:22 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 14 April 2023 - 09:58

As many in SA continue to experience 10 hours or more of power cuts under stage 6 load-shedding, Eskom announced on Friday the appointment of Bheki Nxumalo as the new head of generation.

Nxumalo, who served in this position from July 2019 to August 2020 before being moved  to the post of group executive overseeing new projects, has the daunting task of implementing Eskom’s generation recovery plan which stands at the centre of addressing SA’ worsening electricity crisis...

