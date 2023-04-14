However, both Brent and WTI contracts are set to post a fourth consecutive week of gains
Bheki Nxumalo worked as a station manager at Grootvlei and Matimba, and as GM at Kusile
As many in SA continue to experience 10 hours or more of power cuts under stage 6 load-shedding, Eskom announced on Friday the appointment of Bheki Nxumalo as the new head of generation.
Nxumalo, who served in this position from July 2019 to August 2020 before being moved to the post of group executive overseeing new projects, has the daunting task of implementing Eskom’s generation recovery plan which stands at the centre of addressing SA’ worsening electricity crisis...
Eskom appoints new head of generation
Bheki Nxumalo worked as a station manager at Grootvlei and Matimba, and as GM at Kusile
