WATCH: How municipal debt is worsening Eskom’s financial state

Business Day TV spoke to TimesLIVE news reporter Sinesipho Schrieber

27 March 2023 - 16:51 Business Day TV
With generating units in and out of service and load-shedding ramping up again, Eskom is faced with another giant problem — municipality debt.

According todeputy president Paul Mashatile in 2022, municipalities owed Eskom more than R56bn, yet none of the country’s metropolitan municipalities feature in the top five of those owing Eskom billions of rand.

Business Day TV unpacked this in greater detail with TimesLIVE news reporter Sinesipho Schrieber.

