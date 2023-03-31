MMUSI MAIMANE: A disastrous quarter for SA Inc

The SA Reserve Bank raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, higher than the market expectation for 25bps
It has a responsibility to conduct proper research and use all available information before blaming local wholesalers and retailers
More ministers in the presidency needed to ‘better serve South Africans’, president tells National Council of Provinces
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
Scandals such as Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett hammered profession’s reputation. Ninan offers remedies
The ratings agency is now forecasting GDP growth of just 0.2% in 2023, down from a December estimate of 1.1%, thanks to load shedding
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
Institute for the Study of War think tank says Russian troops and Wagner mercenaries have captured more territory around the city
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
A love story, a grungy mystery, a marathon man's challenge, African folk tales and a retrospective of filmmaker Arturo Ripstein
In the corporate world executives are usually required to produce a quarterly report to shareholders summarising the preceding three months from a financial point of view, and providing an analysis of successes, milestones and opportunities that lie ahead in the next quarter.
Let’s for a second imagine national government had this responsibility to citizens — its variation of shareholders. Accounting for an annual budget of almost R1.5-trillion, what would such a report entail for the first quarter of 2023? And would the shareholders accept the report, or throw it out of the window and move to replace management to change the trajectory?
From a thematic point of view, the first 90 days of this year were marked by a national government that is managing decay. Events and developments during the period were a litany of red flags for the nation. The country is clearly heading in the wrong direction on multiple fronts, yet the disposition of the president and his ministers is one of nonchalance. That can only be out of resignation over the nations trajectory, combined with a selfish appetite for power and its trappings.
A significant moment in the first quarter was the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to put SA on its greylist. The designation goes to the heart of a country’s commitment to combating money laundering and terrorism financing. Once a country is greylisted it takes a lot of work to have the designation lifted. I am doubtful there is the ability or the political will in SA at present to get this done.
On top of the greylisting, one of the big three global ratings agencies, S&P, downgraded its rating outlook for SA from positive to stable. That as economic indicators were flashing red: the unemployment rate for young people aged 15-24 was 70% and 50% for those aged 25-34. Long-term unemployment now accounts for 78% of all unemployment, up from 68% in 2012.
Inflation is quickening, with poor households hardest hit. The February inflation data from Stats SA indicates that prices for food and nonalcoholic beverages increased 13.6% over the past 12 months, reaching the highest since April 2009. SA’s GDP contracted by 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, taking it to pre-pandemic levels, and manufacturing production decreased by 3.7% in January from the same period a year earlier.
If we interrogate the data further we see where the fault-lines are: low levels of finished goods and original equipment manufacturing. Electrical machinery contributes only 2.21% to manufacturing, furniture 4.27% and textiles just 4.26%. In total, manufacturing contributed (a low) 13.7% to the SA GDP. High economic growth is not achieved with a low manufacturing base.
The Reserve Bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% in January, with a further rise likely on Wednesday. The repo rate is sitting at 7.5% and the prime lending rate at 10.75%. And while interest rates increase, 68% of middle-class families’ income is now used to service debt, making households highly vulnerable to further increases.
The economic data is underpinned by an education system that is exhibiting the same warning signs that Eskom did before it was too late. It is the root cause of our unemployment crisis and the source of our skills shortage. The dropout rate is 40%, which corresponds to the 3.5-million young people aged 15-24 who are not in employment, education or training.
The matric result diagnostic shows that of the 1.2-million students who started grade one in 2011 only 269,734 sat the final maths exam. Of that number just 23% (60,000) received a mark of 50% or more, and only 34,000 received a mark above 60% in grade 12.
Also in the first quarter, the electricity crisis came into the spotlight as former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter accused cabinet ministers of participating in cartel activity at the state-owned utility, and other ministers of being aware of the criminal activity and failing to act. This while the new electricity minister opined that the main problem at Eskom isn’t corruption but technical issues. That’s either a gross misunderstanding of the challenges facing the parastatal or a wilful attempt to misinform the public, in contradiction to what has been widely reported and corroborated by the state capture commission and De Ruyter.
After numerous delays and postponements SA was again disappointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s long awaited and keenly anticipated cabinet reshuffle. It was a monumental let-down as the already bloated cabinet was expanded and many of the worst-rated ministers kept their jobs. Pravin Gordhan, Bheki Cele, Angie Motshekga, Aaron Motsoaledi, Gwede Mantashe, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and others remain in their seats of power, reappointed by Ramaphosa.
Those events and indicators show that 2023 is going to be a turbulent year for SA, and that the pilots will merely attempt to smooth talk us through the turbulence as if the plane’s engines aren’t on fire. At Build One SA (Bosa) we are crafting 10 Big Ideas on policy, which we argue will radically change SA’s trajectory within a five-year term of office. They are:
The current state of SA is cause for great concern. However, with decisive action and a commitment to reform our nation can overcome these challenges and chart a course towards a brighter future. It is our collective responsibility as South Africans to demand better from our leaders and hold them accountable for their actions.
• Maimane is Bosa leader.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MMUSI MAIMANE: A disastrous quarter for SA Inc
It the country were a corporation, the performance of the past 90 days would see disgruntled shareholders calling for management’s resignation
In the corporate world executives are usually required to produce a quarterly report to shareholders summarising the preceding three months from a financial point of view, and providing an analysis of successes, milestones and opportunities that lie ahead in the next quarter.
Let’s for a second imagine national government had this responsibility to citizens — its variation of shareholders. Accounting for an annual budget of almost R1.5-trillion, what would such a report entail for the first quarter of 2023? And would the shareholders accept the report, or throw it out of the window and move to replace management to change the trajectory?
From a thematic point of view, the first 90 days of this year were marked by a national government that is managing decay. Events and developments during the period were a litany of red flags for the nation. The country is clearly heading in the wrong direction on multiple fronts, yet the disposition of the president and his ministers is one of nonchalance. That can only be out of resignation over the nations trajectory, combined with a selfish appetite for power and its trappings.
A significant moment in the first quarter was the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to put SA on its greylist. The designation goes to the heart of a country’s commitment to combating money laundering and terrorism financing. Once a country is greylisted it takes a lot of work to have the designation lifted. I am doubtful there is the ability or the political will in SA at present to get this done.
On top of the greylisting, one of the big three global ratings agencies, S&P, downgraded its rating outlook for SA from positive to stable. That as economic indicators were flashing red: the unemployment rate for young people aged 15-24 was 70% and 50% for those aged 25-34. Long-term unemployment now accounts for 78% of all unemployment, up from 68% in 2012.
Inflation is quickening, with poor households hardest hit. The February inflation data from Stats SA indicates that prices for food and nonalcoholic beverages increased 13.6% over the past 12 months, reaching the highest since April 2009. SA’s GDP contracted by 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2022, taking it to pre-pandemic levels, and manufacturing production decreased by 3.7% in January from the same period a year earlier.
If we interrogate the data further we see where the fault-lines are: low levels of finished goods and original equipment manufacturing. Electrical machinery contributes only 2.21% to manufacturing, furniture 4.27% and textiles just 4.26%. In total, manufacturing contributed (a low) 13.7% to the SA GDP. High economic growth is not achieved with a low manufacturing base.
The Reserve Bank raised its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 7.25% in January, with a further rise likely on Wednesday. The repo rate is sitting at 7.5% and the prime lending rate at 10.75%. And while interest rates increase, 68% of middle-class families’ income is now used to service debt, making households highly vulnerable to further increases.
The economic data is underpinned by an education system that is exhibiting the same warning signs that Eskom did before it was too late. It is the root cause of our unemployment crisis and the source of our skills shortage. The dropout rate is 40%, which corresponds to the 3.5-million young people aged 15-24 who are not in employment, education or training.
The matric result diagnostic shows that of the 1.2-million students who started grade one in 2011 only 269,734 sat the final maths exam. Of that number just 23% (60,000) received a mark of 50% or more, and only 34,000 received a mark above 60% in grade 12.
Also in the first quarter, the electricity crisis came into the spotlight as former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter accused cabinet ministers of participating in cartel activity at the state-owned utility, and other ministers of being aware of the criminal activity and failing to act. This while the new electricity minister opined that the main problem at Eskom isn’t corruption but technical issues. That’s either a gross misunderstanding of the challenges facing the parastatal or a wilful attempt to misinform the public, in contradiction to what has been widely reported and corroborated by the state capture commission and De Ruyter.
After numerous delays and postponements SA was again disappointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s long awaited and keenly anticipated cabinet reshuffle. It was a monumental let-down as the already bloated cabinet was expanded and many of the worst-rated ministers kept their jobs. Pravin Gordhan, Bheki Cele, Angie Motshekga, Aaron Motsoaledi, Gwede Mantashe, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and others remain in their seats of power, reappointed by Ramaphosa.
Those events and indicators show that 2023 is going to be a turbulent year for SA, and that the pilots will merely attempt to smooth talk us through the turbulence as if the plane’s engines aren’t on fire. At Build One SA (Bosa) we are crafting 10 Big Ideas on policy, which we argue will radically change SA’s trajectory within a five-year term of office. They are:
The current state of SA is cause for great concern. However, with decisive action and a commitment to reform our nation can overcome these challenges and chart a course towards a brighter future. It is our collective responsibility as South Africans to demand better from our leaders and hold them accountable for their actions.
• Maimane is Bosa leader.
RBPlat CEO Steve Phiri joins warnings SA risks becoming a failed state
ERIC LEVENSTEIN: Business rescue grows in relevance as SA practitioners increase
Agribusiness confidence smashed back to early Covid era
SURE KAMHUNGA: Business and the government need each other more than ever
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
PETER HAIN: Wake up SA, and act against corruption
Treasury worked hard to avoid greylisting, Ramaphosa tells MPs
Grid collapse would unleash ‘Armageddon’, warns Sim Tshabalala
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.