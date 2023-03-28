Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
If citizens do not see democracy improving their lot — if no economic relief follows — the system will feel the strain
Pravin Gordhan to meet his counterparts in China to resolve the deadlock between Transnet and China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
DA’s Brink wins in third attempt at election of a mayor
Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration
Business Day TV speaks to Luno CFO Alwyn Jones
Initiatives to restore security are doomed to fail without a withdrawal of troops, Ukrainian president says
Lepasa and Mayambela on target as SA beat Liberia to book their ticket to the Nations Cup finals
An edgier design and a cabin tweak for SA’s best-selling midsize SUV
Two private members bills proposed by the DA aim to stabilise coalition governments by, among other things, prescribing the conditions in which motions of no confidence can be moved.
Instability has racked key metropolitan and local governments, with motions of no confidence frequently used to oust incumbent mayors and speakers. Another source of instability is when coalition partners switch sides, allowing a new coalition to take power. Often it is the offer of lucrative posts that can swing the political balance...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DA proposes bills to set rules for motions of no confidence
The aim of the bills is to create a legislative framework to deal with the instability in local government
Two private members bills proposed by the DA aim to stabilise coalition governments by, among other things, prescribing the conditions in which motions of no confidence can be moved.
Instability has racked key metropolitan and local governments, with motions of no confidence frequently used to oust incumbent mayors and speakers. Another source of instability is when coalition partners switch sides, allowing a new coalition to take power. Often it is the offer of lucrative posts that can swing the political balance...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.