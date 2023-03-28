National

DA proposes bills to set rules for motions of no confidence

The aim of the bills is to create a legislative framework to deal with the instability in local government

28 March 2023 - 19:38 Linda Ensor

Two private members bills proposed by the DA aim to stabilise coalition governments by, among other things, prescribing the conditions in which motions of no confidence can be moved.

Instability has racked key metropolitan and local governments, with motions of no confidence frequently used to oust incumbent mayors and speakers. Another source of instability is when coalition partners switch sides, allowing a new coalition to take power. Often it is the offer of lucrative posts that can swing the political balance...

