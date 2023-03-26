Politics

DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya resigns as party readies for federal congress

Ngwenya to lead Airbnb’s policy and legislative activities in the Middle East and Africa

26 March 2023 - 17:00 Luyolo Mkentane

The DA’s policy chief Gwen Ngwenya has announced her resignation with a week to go before the official opposition party’s federal congress kicks off.

The DA will use its national congress to discuss and reaffirm policies aimed at taking the country forward, the party said. Scheduled to take place at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from April 1 to April 2, and with more than 2,000 delegates expected to attend, the party will also elect its federal leader, federal chair and three deputy federal chairs...

