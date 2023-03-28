National

ANC support falls below 50% before crucial 2024 vote, poll shows

But the Social Research Foundation’s survey has a national margin of error of 4%

28 March 2023 - 17:25 Luyolo Mkentane

Raw data by the Social Research Foundation (SRF), a think-tank focusing on public policy issues and the promotion of democracy, shows the governing ANC’s electoral support at 45.9%.

That in line with several polls, including by the ANC itself, that support for the governing party is set to fall below the 50% mark during the provincial and national elections in 2024...

