Raw data by the Social Research Foundation (SRF), a think-tank focusing on public policy issues and the promotion of democracy, shows the governing ANC’s electoral support at 45.9%.
That in line with several polls, including by the ANC itself, that support for the governing party is set to fall below the 50% mark during the provincial and national elections in 2024...
ANC support falls below 50% before crucial 2024 vote, poll shows
But the Social Research Foundation’s survey has a national margin of error of 4%
